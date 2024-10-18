BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 — Tributes poured in yesterday for British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, after he plunged to his death from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.

The singer's family said they were "heartbroken” at his death, adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

It was not immediately clear if the fall was accidental. Payne, father of a seven-year-old boy, had spoken publicly about struggles with alcohol and coping with fame from an early age.

Police in Buenos Aires said they responded to a report of “an aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”, confirming later that he died from multiple injuries sustained in the fall.

Mikey Graham, a member of 1990s Irish boy band Boyzone, called Payne's death “tragic news" and called for more care for young stars. Graham's bandmate Stephen Gately died in 2009 aged 33.

“I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent,” he wrote on X.

“Fame can be very damaging especially in today's world.”

'Huge impact'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office sent “sincere condolences" to Payne's family and friends, describing One Direction as “one of the biggest bands in history”, influencing millions of fans worldwide.

Distraught fans — most in their 20s and 30s — gathered near the scene soon after news of Payne's death was announced.

“The news hit me hard,” Pilar Bilik, 27, said outside the hotel.

“I feel like it's a part of adolescence lost,” said Lena Duek, 21. She said she had been hoping for the band, whose music was the soundtrack of her teen years, to reunite.

The head of the Buenos Aires emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television that there had been “no possibility of resuscitation” after the singer's fall from the third floor.

Payne appeared to have suffered a fracture at the base of his skull from the fall that Crescenti said was from “about 13 or 14 meters”.

Disturbance

Argentine media reports referred to an emergency call from a hotel manager claiming a guest “on drugs and destroying the room.”

The Clarin newspaper published photos of what it said was the interior of Payne's room, with white powder seen on a table next to a piece of aluminium foil and a lighter, and a television with a broken screen.

A body was removed from the hotel around 8:30pm (2330 GMT) by fire truck, as fans cried and applauded solemnly.

One Direction began life in 2010 when teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik appeared on the British television contest The X Factor.

They went on to release an album of radio-ready songs each year in time for the holiday shopping season and became one of the highest-grossing live acts in the world.

In 2016, after Malik left, the group said it was on an indefinite hiatus but not splitting up.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.

Solo career

Payne's lead single Strip That Down peaked at number three on the UK charts and number 10 on the US Billboard top songs list.

His album LP1 was released in December 2019.

Former X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary posted a tribute to Payne on Instagram.

“The worst news,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them standing on stage together. “I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.”

Born on August 29, 1993, Payne had in recent years spoken openly about struggles with alcoholism and fame.

In a 2023 video posted to his YouTube account, he said he had spent time in rehab and discussed his efforts to stop drinking: “I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognise anymore."

Last year, he said he was working on a second solo album and released a single this March.

Payne had attended a concert by former bandmate Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2, according to Billboard magazine. — AFP