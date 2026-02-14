KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Award-winning South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon will celebrate two decades in the entertainment industry with Malaysian fans this spring.

The 2026 LEE JE HOON FANMEETING [Our 20th Moment] in Kuala Lumpur is scheduled for April 11 (Saturday) at 6pm, taking place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The event is organised by Shanghai SanYanSiYu Cultural Creativity and co-organised by TopGallant Show.

The fan meeting arrives as the actor commemorates his 20th anniversary since debut, promising an intimate celebration between Lee and his Malaysian supporters.

Lee, 41, has recently dominated television with his leading role in the hit drama series Taxi Driver, which earned him the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) at the SBS Drama Awards twice — most recently in 2025 and previously in 2023. He also secured a Top Excellence Award for the show in 2021.

Fans of the crime thriller will recognise the actor from the beloved 2016 series Signal, which is set to return for its long-awaited second season later this year.

Known for his versatility across both film and television, Lee rose to prominence through the indie film “Bleak Night” (2011) and the box-office success Architecture 101 (2012). His more recent work includes the critically acclaimed Netflix series Move to Heaven (2021), Chief Detective 1958 (2024), and the action film Escape (2024).

The evening promises a range of fan engagement opportunities, with ticket packages offering benefits including sound check access, hi-touch sessions, group photo opportunities, signed posters, and exclusive polaroids.

Tickets go on sale February 25 at 12pm through fantopia.io, my.trip.com and www.ctrip.com.

Ticket prices and selected benefits:

SVIP (RM888) — Includes sound check, hi-touch session, official poster with digital signature, Kuala Lumpur exclusive souvenir ticket, plus eligibility for 1:1 photo sessions (limited to 80 fans), group photo sessions, signed posters, and exclusive signed polaroids for selected ticket holders

VIP BOX (RM4,988) / VIP (RM658) — Includes sound check, hi-touch session, official poster with digital signature, Kuala Lumpur exclusive souvenir ticket, plus photo session opportunities and signed merchandise for selected fans

ZONE A (RM398) — Includes group photo session (1:25), hi-touch session, official poster with digital signature, Kuala Lumpur exclusive souvenir ticket, with selected fans receiving signed polaroids and posters

For updates, follow San Yan Si Yu on Instagram (@sanyansiyu) and X (@sanyansiyu29), or visit www.topgallantshow.com.