KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Sampai Titik Terakhirmu has surged to No. 1 at the local box office, nudging Sunshine Women’s Choir into second place.

Both films, however, have been receiving praise nationwide, with the Indonesian tearjerker already raking in RM3 million, while the Taiwanese emotional hit has pulled in RM3.35 million — officially becoming the highest-grossing Taiwanese film in Malaysia in the past eight years.

Holding steady at No. 3 is local title Papa Zola: The Movie.

Meanwhile, on streaming, the buzz surrounds Netflix’s Can This Love Be Translated?, while Disney+ rolls out Battle of Fates, and Viu keeps viewers hooked with Sesaat Lebih.

It is mid-February, and with Valentine’s Day tomorrow, it is the perfect moment to plan a cosy cinema date, start that binge-worthy series you have been eyeing, or embrace a little me-time with chart-topping hits or a good book.

Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the best entertainment picks to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Feb 05 to Feb 08)

Sampai Titik Terakhirmu Sunshine Women's Choir Papa Zola The Movie Send Help Mercy Qorin 2 Avatar: Fire And Ash Whistle Back To The Past Shelter

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Feb 02 to Feb 08)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Bridgerton: Season 4 Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series Single’s Inferno: Season 5 Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?!: Season 1 Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series No Tail to Tell: Limited Series Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku: Season 2 Hell's Kitchen: Season 24 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 3 Sesaat Lebih Love Between Lines 轧戏 IDOL I Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2026)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 The Artful Dodger: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Battle of Fates: Season 1 The Beauty: Season 1 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1 The Doomies: Season 1 The Muppet Show Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 04 to Feb 11)

Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me sombr - back to friends Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER Djo - End of Beginning Madison Beer - bittersweet

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 04 to Feb 11)

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk ALYPH - Ingat Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Aufahanie - Butterfly Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Jan 30 to Feb 05)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Faded Blueprints: The Price of Clarity by Tom Ngui Min Fui (The Inspiration Hub) Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn (Avon) Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali (Penguin) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

Non-Fiction

It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Hutchinson/Penguin Life/Gaia) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Aku Yang Bertemankan Senja by Yaya Samad (mangosteen) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Di Antara Dua Sujud by Thyora (Thyora International) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH