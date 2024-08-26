PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Oasis will finally reunite in 2025 for new live shows.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who last took the stage together in August 2009, have been revealed as on speaking terms again — and the much-anticipated reunion is expected to spark the biggest demand for music tickets Britain, reported Mirror in an exclusive.

While previous reports suggest Oasis could play a headline set at Glastonbury as well as gigs in London and Manchester, there is now also the possibility of a record-run 10 nights at Wembley Stadium — topping the eight dates Taylor Swift played there on for her Eras Tour and eclipsing the two gigs played by their Britpop rivals Blur at the national stadium in 2023.

Liam and Noel’s sibling rivalry boiled over on August 28, 2009, when lead guitarist and songwriter Noel quit the band ahead of a gig in Paris, reported Mirror.

Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has stayed friends with both and is understood to have urged them to patch things up, along with singer Liam’s fiancee Debbie Gwyther.

No official announcement has been made yet, the band’s new live dates are expected to be confirmed later this week.

A source close to the negotiations reportedly said: “Liam and Noel are talking again and the reunion is definitely happening. It has been a long time coming but things are back on track. For years, Debbie has been trying to get Liam and Noel to patch things up. Bonehead is one of the few people they are both pals with and he has recently been trying too and it’s finally paid off.

“A lot of senior people around the Gallaghers haven’t been told yet and those who are involved have all had to sign NDAs. But the reunion will happen and an announcement is imminent. Oasis gigs will be the biggest event in Britain in 2025.”

Liam, 51, began hinting at a reunion over the weekend.