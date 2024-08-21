KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The director of the upcoming reboot of The Crow has disclosed that he prohibited all firearms on set due to the tragic death of Brandon Lee.

Lee, who was the son of Bruce Lee, was fatally shot during the filming of the original The Crow in 1994. He was just 28 years old when he passed away in the hospital.

The Guardian reported that Rupert Sanders, the director of The Crow reboot, told Variety that the deaths of Brandon Lee and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were on his mind during production.

Hutchins was tragically killed in 2021 when a prop gun with real rounds was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust.

Sanders began shooting The Crow the following year. He was quoted as saying that safety is his top priority.

“Film sets are very dangerous. There are fast-moving cars with cranes stuck on the top. There are stunt guys falling on high wires down steps. Even just walking around a set at night with rain machines and lights — you’re working in an industrial environment. So it’s dangerous. You have to be safe.”

When the director first met with the special effects team and the armorer in Prague, they were extremely safety-focused, adhering to military-grade guidelines for handling weapons. However, Sanders said he wanted to eliminate any risk entirely.

So he made it clear from the start: no firing weapons on set. That meant there wasn’t a single gun, whether it could fire live rounds or blanks, anywhere near the set. They ensured no projectiles could ever be involved.

According to The Guardian, Sanders said they used Airsoft guns as well as “rubber or metal decoys that are functional but have no firing mechanism”.

He noted that using fake guns meant additional expenses for visual effects but deemed the extra cost “a price worth paying”, emphasising that it was a valuable investment for ensuring everyone’s safety and peace of mind on the project.

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Crow tells the story of Eric Draven, a rock guitarist who is murdered along with his fiancée by a gang. The reboot features Bill Skarsgård and musician FKA twigs in the lead roles.