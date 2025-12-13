KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said he will meet Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa to confirm the status of the Flat Seri Perlis 2 development in Taman Datuk Keramat here.

Johari, who is also minister of plantation and commodities, said the meeting, which will also involve Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, is crucial to ensure that any proposed redevelopment of the public housing, if undertaken, takes into account the welfare and needs of local residents.

“Residents have informed me that they are concerned after hearing various rumours about possible relocation and interest from developers in redeveloping the area,” he told reporters at the Santuni Madani programme organised by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) at the flats today.

He said that for the time being, the status of the public housing remains unchanged, as no specific redevelopment proposals have been submitted by any developer.

Johari emphasised that any redevelopment proposals must be discussed with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the relevant ministries, and the elected representative of the area.

On the Santuni Madani programme, he said the initiative aims to bring leaders closer to the people, understand residents’ concerns firsthand, and deliver government services to local communities.

More than 300 heads of households from the asnaf group received food baskets containing daily necessities. — Bernama