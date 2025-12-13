PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Malaysia is committed to strengthening international cooperation to advance the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today.

Nga, who is also the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) president, said Malaysia’s active role in global sustainability efforts requires close collaboration with international partners to address shared urban challenges.

“Malaysia stands ready to contribute actively to solutions for global urban challenges, while also learning from one another’s experiences,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in conjunction with the Festive Season Goodwill reception held yesterday.

The event also highlighted Malaysia’s achievements on the global stage, following the country’s recent receipt of the Global Zero Waste Special Citation Award from the Zero Waste Foundation, under the patronage of Turkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan.

Nga said the recognition further reinforces Malaysia’s commitment to waste management and sustainability.

“Malaysia remains committed to expanding cooperation through the sharing of expertise, knowledge and experience with global partners,” he said.

The reception marked a historic milestone as it was the first time KPKT hosted embassies and high commissions in Malaysia, reflecting the country’s continued commitment to fostering unity, celebrating diversity and strengthening international cooperation based on universal humanitarian values.

Aligned with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, Nga said KPKT remains dedicated to building inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities, while contributing actively to global agendas such as sustainable urban development, affordable housing and zero-waste initiatives.

“The true spirit of the festive season is not merely about joy and celebration, but about the bonds we build. Beyond diversity and differences in belief, we are all united by the same human instinct,” he said.

At the event, KPKT also presented festive contributions to children under the Ziarah Sahabat Kanser association, underscoring compassion and humanity during the festive season. — Bernama