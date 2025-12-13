KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A 24-year-old man died after the car he was driving left the road and struck an oil palm tree, splitting the vehicle in two in a crash along Jalan Jengka–Jerantut at Jengka 11 in Maran, Pahang, this morning.

Maran district police chief Superintendent Wong Kim Wai said the accident occurred at about 8.18am as the victim was travelling from Bandar Pusat Jengka towards Jengka 8.

Initial investigations found that the car, driven by Amir Zulfhadli Azfar Sanuddin from Felda Mawar Jengka 10, is believed to have skidded off to the left side of the road.

“As a result of the accident, the victim sustained severe injuries and died at the scene,” Wong said in a statement today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department operations and rescue division assistant director Mohd Salahuddin Isa said seven personnel from the Jengka fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident.

Firefighters found the victim trapped inside the wreckage of the vehicle, which had been torn into two sections. It took about 20 minutes to extricate him.

The body was sent to Hospital Jengka for a post-mortem examination.