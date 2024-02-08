KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Michael Wong is finally back with his highly-anticipated concert set for May 4 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

The 53-year-old Ipoh-born accomplished pianist first made the announcement during the release of his latest single last month, which caused a buzz among fans as it marks his long-awaited comeback after a five-year hiatus.

His Lonely Planet 2.0 World Tour will kick off on April 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center in Jiangsu, followed by other cities across China, before coming to Malaysia.

Known as the ‘Prince of Love Songs’ in the Mandopop scene, Wong has a huge following in Jakarta, where his already sold-out concert on March 30 has been added with another date.

The Malaysian leg of his Lonely Planet 2.0 World Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans who will finally get the chance to reconnect with their favourite crooner through his timeless music.

For more information, visit http://www.starplanet.com.my.