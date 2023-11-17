KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Oscar-winning Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh today received an honorary doctoral degree in humanities from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) for her career achievements.

She was amongst other five distinguished leaders from different backgrounds who were conferred similar awards as well as the HKUST graduates.

Speaking to the audience, Yeoh expressed her gratitude to HKUST for the honorary degree and said she was truly thrilled and overwhelmed to be present at the convocation.

“What a real honour to receive this recognition here in Hong Kong.

“This is the city that gave me my career, an amazing family and friends. It always holds a special place in my heart.”

Yeoh said she feels a deep cation between the art and science.

“Art is the science of human experience and science is the art of human understanding.

“Whether it’s physics, action movies, chemistry or dance, we are all just trying to tap into something bigger than ourselves.”

Yeoh said the bond of shared values and commitment makes us (humans) a community.

“Everyone in this room knows what it means to strive, to leap and sometimes fall.

“I have had the unique privilege of literally falling quite a bit, but I know the satisfaction of getting up, dusting yourself off and trying again, and again, and again.”

Yeoh told the graduates that every failure is a lesson, and how we react to those lessons is what makes up human life.

The 61-year-old actress made history in March after becoming the first Malaysian and Asian to win the Best Actress gong at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Ipoh-born was honoured with the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ award for Everything Everywhere All at Once at Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Before her Oscars win, Yeoh bagged ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy’ at the Golden Globes Awards.

She also became the first Asian actress to win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 in February for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’.