Hong Kong veteran Natalis Chan will continue to perform for TVB out of gratitude to station general manager Eric Tsang. — Picture via Facebook/ 飛躍晨曦足球學校 Leap Sun Hei Soccer Academy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Hong Kong comedian and host Natalis Chan returned to perform for TVB in the Yan Oi Tong Charity Show out of gratitude to the station's general manager Eric Tsang. And this was after he previously stated that he would stop hosting the show.

According to Chan, Tsang had loaned him a lot of money that allowed him to tide over the 2008 financial crisis.

"After I announced I would stop hosting the show, a lot of calls came in. (I decided to stay on) as I owed Eric Tsang," Sing Tao reported the 71-year-old as saying.

Recalling the financial turmoil, Chan said Tsang took out funds from his fixed deposit and loaned it to him. Chan managed to return the money two weeks later.

Besides Tsang, Chan singled out veteran celebrity Alan Tam for helping him out of the financial doldrums.

Chan said Tam lend him 30,000 yuan (RM19,767) which Tam had wanted to use as downpayment to purchase a property at that time.

"I am a useless person. I am just lucky," Chan added.

Yan Oi Tong is an annual fund raising event that features the participation of Hong Kong celebrities. It raises funds for social welfare, education, health and recreation.