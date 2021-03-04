‘The Simpsons’ extended for two more seasons until 2023

US animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has been extended for two more seasons until 2023. -- Photo via Facebook/ The Simpsons

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Simpsons is extending its record for the most episodes in a primetime scripted series on American TV following Fox channel’s decision to renew the iconic animated sitcom.

Entertainment portal Variety reported that Fox would renew the show for Season 33 and 34.

The Simpsons will have produced 757 episodes by the end of Season 34. slated for 2023.

It is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, having surpassed Gunsmoke in its 29th season.

The show has been honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

In a statement, show creator Matt Groening said everyone was thrilled to be renewed again.’

“We are planning lots of big surprises.

“Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time,” he said.

Currently into its 32nd season, the show has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, nine Environmental Media Awards, seven People’s Choice Awards, 13 Writers Guild of America Awards, and was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award (in 2016).

It was also nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare, which currently lives on Disney Plus.

The feature-length Simpsons Movie premiered in 2007, grossing over US$527 million (RM2,137,775,500) at the global box office.