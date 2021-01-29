After breakup rumours, Neelofa says cleared misunderstanding with fiancé PU Riz, sports engagement ring again

The hijab entrepreneur says she is glad her family's relationship with her husband to be is getting better. ― Picture via Instagram/Neelofa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 ― Hijab entrepreneur and emcee Neelofa has patched things up with PU Riz after the pair was said to have broken off their wedding engagement.

According to the 32-year-old social media celebrity, a discussion was held with her family members to explain what she claims was a misunderstanding with the Pencetus Ummah reality show contestant whose real name is Haris Ismail.

“Alhamdulillah, my family’s relationship with Riz is getting better after we sat down to clarify and talk things through,” she told mStar.

“All I can say is, I’m glad.

“What happened previously was caused by a misunderstanding and baseless stories that made things worse.”

Neelofa spoke to the Malay language portal at a virtual press conference during the launch of her Islamic app The Noor yesterday.

It was previously reported that Neelofa and her fiancé’s relationship was on the rocks when her sisters issued sarcastic statements believed to be aimed at PU Riz.

Her mother Datin Noor Kartini Noor Mohamed had also deleted images of PU Riz at the couple’s merisik ceremony on Instagram.

MStar said that the ex-Meletop host, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, looked cheerful and was spotted wearing her engagement ring once again.

The influencer revealed she now advises each family member on their actions that will attract attention on social media.

“As a more experienced person who is a public figure, I’ve given them advice.

“When the situation was tense, I let things calm down and now we communicate frequently and find the best solution for each party if there is a problem,” she said.

On her singlehood coming to an end, Neelofa said she will announce her wedding date soon.

“I’ll share details about my wedding later on,” she said.

A merisik ceremony ― the Malay pre-engagement custom where the man’s family seeks a woman’s hand in marriage ―was held last November at Neelofa’s family home in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.