Andrew Scott's new lockdown play to be livestreamed this month

British actor Andrew Scott poses in the winners room at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 23 — The Fleabag star will take the stage of London's Old Vic for the new lockdown play “Three Kings,” which will be livestreamed from July 29 through August 1 as part of the theatre's In Camera series.

This lockdown play was specifically written for Scott by the English writer and actor Stephen Beresford, while Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus will stage the production.

“Three Kings” delves into “fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.”

The play will follow Patrick (portrayed by Scott), as he recalls a brief but life-defining encounter with his absent father that occurred when he was eight years old.

The play is the latest instalment of the theater's ongoing OLD VIC: In Camera series, which launched back in June with a socially-distanced production of Lungs starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy.

In order to comply with new health and safety restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic, Lungs was broadcast to a select number of people over Zoom.

Much like Lungs, the much-anticipated play will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

Tickets for “Three Kings” will cost between £10 and £40 (RM54-RM216), with a limited number available per night on the Old Vic's website.

While the London institution has turned to livestreamed plays during these past months of lockdown, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently announced that theatres and venues in England will be able to host socially distanced performances and shows from August 1. — AFP-Relaxnews