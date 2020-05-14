'The Mandalorian' to feature Katee Sackhoff's 'Star Wars: Clone Wars,' 'Rebels' character

Actress Katee Sackhoff attends the 26th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 14 ― Katee Sackhoff is to play Bo-Katan Kryze, her character from animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels in Season 2 of Disney+ live action series The Mandalorian.

Sackhoff voiced the Mandalorian resistance member for several episodes of Season 4 and 5 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, returning for the second half of its seventh and final run-out earlier in 2020; foreshadowing that comeback was a two-part arc in Season 4 of Star Wars: Rebels.

Now the animated character is moving into live-action, with SlashFilm first citing “multiple sources” and Deadline seperately confirming the role.

Her backstory connects with that of The Mandalorian as both have been involved with a legendary black-bladed lightsaber called the Darksaber.

The weapon cropped up in the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 1 and is likely to become instrumental as Season 2 plays out.

Neither is Kryze the only character crossing over from the animated shows to The Mandalorian.

Rosario Dawson is to play Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's apprentice in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

The casting news came after Ashley Eckstein voiced Tano in not only The Clone Wars and Rebels, but also feature film Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, third animated series Star Wars: Forces of Destiny and several video game adaptations.

That second season of The Mandalorian is scheduled for release through Disney+ beginning in October 2020.

Katee Sackhoff broke through to mainstream recognition with a five-year stint playing Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica.

Since then she has popped up in The Flash, Robot Chicken and, most recently, a return to sci-fi through Another Life. ― AFP-Relaxnews



