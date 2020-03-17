Neil Young announces ‘Fireside Sessions’ concert series

Neil Young performs on stage for his first time in Quebec City during 2018 Festival d’Ete on July 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Earlier this month, the Canadian-American musician put his “Crazy Horse Tour” on hold in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all super ready to go, and the last thing we want to do is put people at risk, especially our older audience. No one wants to become sick in this pandemic. So here we are together, watching to see how it goes, how long it will last, and how many more of our planet’s people and animals will be affected,” he wrote on his Neil Young Archives at the time.

Young has now taken fans by surprise when he announced that he will be streaming intimate concerts from his home with his wife and Blade Runner actress, Daryl Hannah, serving as the camera operator.

Details about the upcoming “Fireside Sessions” are still scarce to this date, although the Godfather of Grunge teased that the series will consist of “a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.”

“We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook. As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change,” the 74-year-old musician added on his Neil Young Archives.

While the first episode of the “Fireside Sessions” is still on its way, Young and Hannah are scheduled to appear this Tuesday, March 17 at a digital rally in support of Bernie Sanders’ campaign for Democratic presidential nominee.

Last November, Young also told fans about his plans to finally unveil his unreleased Homegrown album in the coming months.

The never-before-heard full-length came close to being released as planned in 1975, but Young decided at the last moment to put out Tonight’s The Night instead.

Although Warner Bros. was very enthusiastic about the project, Young felt that the album was “a little too personal.”

“It was just a very down album. It was the darker side to Harvest. A lot of the songs had to do with me breaking up with my old lady. It was a little too personal . . . it scared me. Plus, I had just released On the Beach, probably one of the most depressing records I’ve ever made. I don’t want to get down to the point where I can’t even get up,” he recently told Rolling Stone, teasing a “record full of love lost and explorations.” — AFP-Relaxnews