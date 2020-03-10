Jay Chou travelogue to stream exclusively on Netflix from March 21 onwards (VIDEO)

‘J-Style Trip’ sees the Mandopop superstar exploring the Gold Coast, Innsbruck, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Shenzhen, Taipei, and Vienna. — Picture from Instagram/Jay Chou

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Taiwanese pop sensation Jay Chou’s upcoming reality travel series J-Style Trip will be available exclusively on Netflix beginning March 21.

The news was announced by the streaming giant today accompanied by a video of the Mandopop superstar taking over the Netflix Asia-Pacific headquarters with his friends on the show.

Completely unscripted and featuring some of Chou’s most popular hits, the travelogue provides viewers a rare glimpse into the Initial D actor’s personal life and candid moments with friends and followers as he goes globetrotting.

The series sees Chou exploring eight destinations across three continents which include the Gold Coast, Innsbruck, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Shenzhen, Taipei, and Vienna.

Netflix described the 12-episode series as a “show filled with genuine comradery, humor and of course, magic.”

J-Style Trip features a star-studded list of special guests who will share co-hosting duties with Chou on each episode.

They include Jam Hsiao, JJ Lin, Blackie Chen, Nicholas Tse, Yohji Yamamoto, Cyril Takayama, Ryota Katayose, Darren Chou from the Drifters, Chien-chang Sung from Taiwanese music group Nan Quan Mama.

Actors Funky Tu and Norman Chen along with Taiwanese-Canadian magician Will Tsai have been named as permanent fixtures on the show.

J-Style Trip premieres March 21 with one new episode weekly going live on Saturday.