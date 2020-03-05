Popular Malaysian cosmetics entrepreneur accused of abusing adopted child

Police have recorded statements from suspect and four other witnesses to assist with investigations. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — A well-known cosmetics business owner is under investigation over child abuse claims reported last month.

According to Berita Harian, police have recorded the business owner’s statement to assist with investigations after the popular personality was accused of abusing a two-year-old adopted child.

Apart from the suspect, a controversial character on social media, police have also recorded statements from four other witnesses, including those who were at the entrepreneur’s home in Petaling Jaya.

According to information from the complainant of the case, the suspect’s adopted child was beaten at home while trying to film the child crying for publicity purposes.

It has been alleged that the suspect had asked the complainant to beat the child in the shoe closet but the instructions were ignored out of fear the child would be injured.

The complainant decided to lodge a police report for fear of being charged with beating the suspect's adopted child.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed that authorities had recorded the conversation of the suspect and four other witnesses based on the report from the complainant.

“At this time, the police have completed the investigation and will present it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Friday for prosecution purposes.

“The investigation paper also includes a report from a medical examiner for the victim or child,” he told the Malay publication.

He said investigations would be conducted under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001 but was unable to elaborate on the details of the incident since the case involves a minor.





