KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — From promoting routine exercise within the police force to leading by example in endurance sports, Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus doesn’t just talk about healthy living – he lives it.

Known to many as “Datuk Blade”, he recently completed Ironman Malaysia and Ironman 70.3 Langkawi 2025, adding to a growing list of achievements that highlight his dedication to fitness and love for physical training.

At 51, he made history by becoming the first state police chief to tackle a full-distance Ironman triathlon, completing the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run in 16 hours – a feat considered one of Asia’s toughest single-day endurance tests – on his very first attempt.

In a statement following his triathlon completion, Fadil called the full-distance race “a whole new level”, saying the experience reflected values central to police work: discipline, determination and teamwork.

Since taking over as Kuala Lumpur police chief last August, Fadil has actively taken part in the Program Gaya Hidup Sihat (Healthy Lifestyle Programme) organised by various departments within the KL police contingent, reinforcing the message by showing up and joining in.

Less than two weeks into the job, he even stepped in as a fitness instructor during one of the sessions, guiding participants through aerobic drills and jogging activities.

A month later, he was back at it, joining personnel from the contingent headquarters on a Program Gaya Hidup Sihat hike up Bukit Dinding in Setiawangsa, a trail known for its steep, punishing gradients among seasoned hikers.

On Instagram, Fadil frequently shares posts of himself cycling, running and engaging in other sporting pursuits, activities that appear to be among his favourites, judging from how often they feature.

At home, he keeps a personal gym and occasionally shares glimpses of his workout sessions.

Well-known for championing a healthy lifestyle, Fadil is also active in the Police Triathlon Club, often taking the lead alongside its members.