NEW DELHI, Jan 29 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the thriving Indian cultural heritage in Malaysia and acknowledged the significant role the Malaysian Indian community plays in it.

“You will be pleasantly surprised to know that there are more than 500 Tamil schools in Malaysia. In addition to teaching the Tamil language, other subjects are also taught in Tamil.

“Furthermore, along with Telugu and Punjabi, there’s also a lot of focus on other Indian languages,” Modi said in a radio broadcast, speaking in Hindi, the dominant language of northern India.

“Today our culture and festivals are making their mark across the world. Indian festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in every corner of the world,” Modi said in the latest episode on the eve of India’s Republic Day.

He lauded the role played by the people of Indian descent in promoting Indian culture abroad.

“Wherever they are, they are preserving and promoting the essence of their culture. Our Indian community in Malaysia is also doing commendable work in this regard,” the Indian prime minister said.

During the 130th episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, which translates as “talk from the heart” where its script often tackles contemporary and populist themes, Modi also highlighted the work of the Malaysia-based organisation Malaysia India Heritage Society in “strengthening the historical and cultural ties” between the two countries.

He mentioned that the organisation conducts various activities, including a heritage walk.

“Last month, the ‘Lal Paad Saree’ iconic walk was organised in Malaysia. This sari has had a special connection to our culture of Bengal. This event set a record for the largest number of people wearing this sari, which was recorded in the Malaysian Book of Records,” Modi said.

The Indian prime minister is expected to visit Malaysia in early February. He has last visited in 2015.

Last October, he had participated virtually in the ASEAN Summit and East Asian Summit chaired by Malaysia.

Malaysia and India elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to New Delhi in August 2024. — Bernama