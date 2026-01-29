GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — The Penang government has gazetted 10 traditional foods and six items of intangible cultural heritage as state heritage in a move to safeguard the state’s rich multicultural legacy, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The 10 newly gazetted food items are: nasi kandar, pasembor, char kuey kak, oh chien (fried oyster omelette), kerabu bihun, Hokkien mee, mee udang, mee sotong, mee jawa, and roti benggali.

The six intangible cultural heritage items recognised are: the nasi kandar culture, kopitiam culture, the Thaipusam procession, the Chingay procession, the St Anne’s Feast in Bukit Mertajam, and the Tanjong Penang Malay dialect.

“By listing these foods as our state heritage, it will elevate and uphold their authenticity, and I believe these serve as Penang’s pride,” Chow said at a press conference in Komtar.

He acknowledged that Penang’s famed assam laksa and char koay teow were not on the list, but noted that they are already recognised as national heritage items.

Popular nasi kandar restaurants in Penang such as the legendary Hameediyah, Nasi Kandar Pokok Ketapang and Kapitan Maju are often packed but people are willing to stand in long lines for their turn to tuck in. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Chow explained that these roadside foods are valuable cultural treasures that deserve protection.

He added that Penang’s culinary scene is a major contributor to its international reputation as a top tourist destination.

Chow said the gazettement, approved by the state executive council on December 10, was two-pronged.

“This initiative is not only about preservation and conservation, but also about promoting our heritage to the wider community, both within and beyond Penang, in line with the Penang2030 vision and the Malaysia Madani aspirations,” he said.

The 16 heritage items will be formally declared at a “Kenduri Warisan” event, possibly in May.

Chow also confirmed that this is just the first list, and the state heritage committee will continue to evaluate and propose other items in the future.