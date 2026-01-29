LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — K-pop singer-songwriter Rosé, 28, has said she is not yet ready to embark on a solo world tour, citing the need for more material before stepping out on her own.

The Blackpink star — whose collaboration with Bruno Mars, Apt., is nominated for three Grammy Awards — said she wants at least two albums’ worth of songs before creating a full solo show.

“I feel like to create a whole world onstage, I need more time to build on that with extra songs as well, because right now we have, what 12?” she said on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast published on YouTube.

“And I don’t feel ready to create a whole body of work for everyone yet.”

She added that patience would be rewarded.

“I just want everyone to be patient because I feel like once I do start, I feel like I’d love it so much that I would want to do it for so long. So I don’t want to ruin that experience.”

Meanwhile, Blackpink are set to release the Deadline EP on Feb 27.

The quartet — completed by Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa — recently wrapped their Deadline world tour, which began on July 5, 2025 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and concluded on Jan 26, 2026 at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The group shifted focus to solo projects following the release of their 2022 album Born Pink.