TOKYO, Jan 29 — Japanese voice actor Kozo Shioya has died at the age of 71 after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage, his agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday.

Aoni Production said Shioya passed away on January 20, adding that his funeral was held privately in accordance with his family’s wishes.

A veteran of the anime industry, Shioya was best known for voicing Majin Buu in the Dragon Ball franchise, portraying multiple incarnations of the character across Dragon Ball Z and later works.

His career spanned more than four decades from the early 1980s, with roles in major series including Mobile Suit Gundam, Slam Dunk, Ranma 1/2 and One Piece.

He also lent his voice to Japanese versions of international franchises such as Transformers, The Muppets, Mulan and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

Tributes have since poured in from across the anime industry, with fellow Dragon Ball voice actors describing him as a close colleague and an influential presence in recording studios.

Dragon Ball voice actor Toshio Furukawa, who voices Piccolo, said: “Majin Buu is gone — he was like an older brother who was always there in every studio I went to.”