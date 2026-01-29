KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating a leading massage parlour chain believed to be involved in a corruption case involving enforcement officers.

The MACC posted on TikTok that its Special Operations Division and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) are investigating the massage parlour chain, which has 32 branches nationwide and is believed to have been operating since 2023.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the company has adopted a two-tier accounting system, in which most of its cash sales were not reported, resulting in an estimated annual tax leakage of around RM7.56 million.

“In addition, investigations also found incidents of bribes paid to enforcement officers and local authorities (PBT) to facilitate the company’s operations and as protection money. Several individuals have been identified and follow-up action is being taken against them.

“MACC has also frozen 121 bank accounts involving private and company-related accounts, with an estimated total of RM11.5 million,” it added.

So far, 12 witness statements have been recorded to assist in investigations.

“Investigations also involved the freezing of assets in the Klang Valley and Johor, which are suspected to have been procured from the returns of money laundering activities, involving five luxury vehicles estimated to be worth RM1.5 million.

“Five commercial premises valued at about RM7.3 million, two industrial properties worth about RM2.3 million, and seven residential units totalling about RM7.7 million have also been frozen,” it added.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah approved the remand order submitted by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning for the five individuals, comprising company directors and senior management staff of several business entities, aged from 30 to their 50s.

Four of the suspects were remanded until Jan 31, and one was remanded for three days until Jan 30. All the suspects were arrested around the Klang Valley and Johor yesterday.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed that the operation is underway.

He said that the investigation focuses on offences committed under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as other criminal elements, including money laundering. — Bernama