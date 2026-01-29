KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Former military intelligence director Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Datuk Mohd Razali Alias pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to three counts of corruption involving cash and flight tickets.

The 60-year-old, who appeared composed in a dark suit, was charged with receiving a US$20,000 (RM78,000) bribe between August and November 2024, the New Straits Times reported.

The money was allegedly an inducement to approve payments for maintenance and support services for the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC).

This charge was framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a significant fine upon conviction.

For the second and third charges, Mohd Razali is alleged to have accepted gratification in the form of return flight tickets for his wife, valued at RM26,800 and RM37,800, respectively.

These charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How requested bail be set at RM200,000. However, after hearing arguments from the defence, Judge Suzana Hussin set bail at RM50,000 with one surety.

Mohd Razali was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court. The case has been fixed for mention on March 16.