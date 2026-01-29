KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total of 150 members of Parliament have wound up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat, which commenced on Jan 20.

Prior to adjourning today, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the ministers’ reply session regarding issues raised during the debate is scheduled to proceed from Feb 4 to 10.

He also announced that the Dewan Rakyat sitting will not be held on Monday and Tuesday next week to allow for the observance of Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam.

During today’s debate, which preceded this announcement, a key issue raised by MPs was the MADANI Government’s initiative to launch the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Dashboard.

Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan) said the dashboard is an excellent and crucial medium for monitoring the progress of implementing matters agreed upon in the said agreement.

“This will allow the public to follow every development in this agreement openly, ensuring transparency and accountability,” he said.

Officially launched yesterday, the MA63 Dashboard provides the public with direct access to authoritative information on the status of the agreement’s 29 main demands, and would curb the spread of inaccurate or politically biased information.

To date, 13 of the 29 key issues have been resolved, nine of which were implemented under the current MADANI Government administration. The remaining 16 issues are still under discussion.

Datuk Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis), who also welcomed the dashboard, emphasised that while regional rights must be respected, the collective interest of the nation should always be the priority.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) added that championing MA63 claims must be done with prudence and care.

“Every utterance must be cautious, as advised by His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, so as not to appear inflammatory and create tension,” he said. — Bernama