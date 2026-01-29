KUALA LUMPUR — City Hall (DBKL) has announced that all previously fenced and locked public fields and recreational areas in the city are now fully open to the public with immediate effect.

The move follows the recent high-profile reopening of Padang Merbok, which had been fenced off since 2022.

In a statement today, DBKL said the decision aims to provide more space for city residents to enjoy leisure, recreational, and sporting activities in a comfortable and orderly environment, in line with its efforts to enhance the well-being of the urban community.

“DBKL encourages the public to make the best use of these facilities,” it said.

“DBKL will (also) continue to allow individuals or associations who wish to rent the fields for suitable sporting competitions and training purposes.

The council called on the public to cooperate by complying with all rules, maintaining cleanliness, and using the facilities responsibly for the comfort of all.

"Members of the public are also advised to always prioritise safety when carrying out any activities at fields and public parks," the statement concluded.