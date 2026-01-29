PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained the director-general and deputy director-general of the Department of Environment to assist investigations into a case linked to electronic waste (e-waste).

According to sources, both suspects were taken into custody at about 6.30pm after giving statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The investigation is being carried out to examine allegations of abuse of power and corruption involving the management of e-waste, believed to have taken place over the past few years,” the source said.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, adding that the probe is being conducted thoroughly and professionally under the provisions of the law. He stressed that the commission will not compromise with any party involved in corrupt practices, regardless of position or rank.

The case is being investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, with further developments to be announced in due course.