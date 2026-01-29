GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — A total of 1,280 police personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and public safety for Thaipusam in Penang this Sunday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said a Rapid Deployment Team (Cantas) has also been established for continuous crime prevention monitoring.

“Thaipusam will be celebrated this Sunday, but the gold and silver chariots processions will begin on Saturday. The gold chariot will set off at 6.00am from Lebuh Queen, while the silver chariot will commence at 7.00am on the same day from Lebuh Penang, with both proceeding to the Waterfall Temple.

“Several roads will be closed in stages from 10.00am on Saturday until midnight on Monday, during the chariots’ procession to and from the temple, covering a 6.5 km route,” he said during a press conference at the district police headquarters today.

He said the affected roads are: Jalan Gottlieb, Lorong Air Terjun, Jalan Kebun Bunga, Taman Gottlieb, Jalan Burma, Jalan Wright, Jalan D.S. Ramanathan, Jalan Brown, Jalan Brother James, Jalan Park, Jalan Utama, Jalan Brook, Lebuh Campbell and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Rozak said the gold chariot is expected to start its 9.1 km return journey at 6.00pm on Monday from the Waterfall Temple to Lebuh Queen, while the silver chariot would start its 8.7 km route to Lebuh Penang at 7.00pm the same day.

“Over one million visitors, including Hindu devotees from outside Penang and foreign tourists, are expected for the Thaipusam celebration in the state from Saturday to Monday.

“We urge the public to adhere to the instructions of the authorities on duty and plan their journeys to avoid traffic congestion,” he said.

As a security precaution, he advised the public to refrain from wearing excessive gold jewellery to avoid becoming targets for theft and to also maintain proper decorum to prevent causing discomfort to others.

“The use of drones during the celebration is also prohibited unless approved by the civil aviation authorities, as we are concerned, they could be misused to carry dangerous items,” he added.

The public is advised to comply with all laws and regulations, and firm action will be taken against those who do not. — Bernama