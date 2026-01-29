KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The introduction of the low-premium basic Medical and Health Insurance and Takaful (MHIT) plans, and issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are among matters to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will ask the Finance Minister to explain the objectives of the MHIT plan, which carries premiums as low as RM80 per month, including its target groups, during the Ministers’ Question Time.

He will also seek clarification on the extent to which the plan is expected to reduce household medical costs compared with existing insurance schemes.

At the same session, Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) will ask the Prime Minister to outline differences in the government’s approach to addressing MA63 compared with previous administrations, including expected direct benefits expected for the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

Also listed is a question by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister on the effectiveness of the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) in distributing subsidised packet cooking oil to the elderly and the rural poor without internet access, and measures to ensure no households are excluded due to the application-based system.

During the oral question session, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will question the Higher Education Minister on measures to ensure graduates possess genuine competencies and do not become overly dependent on artificial intelligence (AI), following findings from the Student Generative AI Survey 2025.

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-Port Dickson) will also ask the Prime Minister to outline short- and long-term measures to ease access for Tabung Haji depositors to perform the haj, amid concerns that financial and health factors have led some to defer or decline haj offers during the 1446H season.

After the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the current sitting will last 20 days until March 3. — Bernama