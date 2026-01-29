KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A former intelligence chief and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) senior officer are among several individuals to be charged in court today in connection with a corruption case involving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) operation.

According to sources, the charges against all the accused will be heard in the morning in several separate courts in Kuala Lumpur and Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Based on a check of the court system, former director of military intelligence, Datuk Mohd Razali Alias is scheduled to be charged before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin, while a senior MAF officer is to be charged before Criminal Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad, both at 9 am.

In a similar development, two individuals, namely a foreigner and an individual with the title of Datuk, arrested under Op Nature will be charged in the Criminal Sessions Court in Seremban.

Meanwhile, a civil servant arrested in Op Pump will be brought before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Previously, the media reported that Op Nature was conducted simultaneously by the Selangor MACC and Negeri Sembilan MACC at two locations, namely Klang, Selangor and Nilai, Negeri Sembilan on Jan 20.

Op Pump witnessed the MACC arrest 37 enforcement agency officers suspected of colluding with a syndicate to bring in foreign nationals through the country’s air entry points using the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi or special counter lanes. — Bernama