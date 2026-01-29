KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — More than six in 10 Malaysians expect to keep working beyond retirement age, a new Sun Life survey shows, highlighting a growing divide between those working by choice and those doing so out of financial necessity.

The survey, Retirement Reimagined: Asia’s Retirement Divide, found 64 per cent of respondents plan to continue working, with 63 per cent citing income needs.

Others stay employed for purpose and fulfilment (53 per cent), mental stimulation (53 per cent) or social connections (52 per cent).

Ho Teck Seng, president and country head of Sun Life Malaysia, said: “Retirement is no longer a fixed milestone. We see a growing divide between those working for fulfilment and those working for financial necessity, particularly among the sandwich generation balancing multiple family responsibilities.”

The research identified two retirement paths: financially prepared “Gold Star Planners” who work by choice, and “Stalled Starters” who delay retirement due to financial pressure.

Among Gold Star Planners, 74 per cent expect to continue working, compared with 16 per cent of Stalled Starters.

The survey also found that use of generative AI tools for financial planning has nearly doubled to 21 per cent, while reliance on traditional advice from banks and financial advisers has declined.

Financial security was cited as the main reason for optimism about retirement, while lack of it left many feeling unprepared.

Health and wellbeing also strongly influenced retirement expectations, with good physical and mental health motivating people to continue working or postpone retirement.

The survey polled 3,006 people across Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam in November 2025.