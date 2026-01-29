SINGAPORE, Jan 29 — The government will acquire 38 Oxley Road, the former home of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, following its gazetting as a national monument, overriding the late leader’s repeated wishes for the house to be demolished, CNA reported.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and National Heritage Board (NHB) said the acquisition aims to preserve the property’s historic significance and prevent it from being redeveloped for private or commercial use.

Compensation will be based on its market value at the time of gazette.

Authorities will assess the buildings’ condition and consider all options, including those outlined in the 2018 Ministerial Committee report, before deciding on next steps.

SLA and NHB also pledged to respect the family’s privacy, ensuring the house’s interior will not be displayed, remodelled or duplicated.

The house had been at the centre of disputes among Lee’s children — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang — after his death in 2015.

A demolition application by Lee Hsien Yang last year prompted NHB to conduct a formal assessment, concluding the site holds “strong national significance” and is unique in representing Singapore’s independence history.

Lee Hsien Yang criticised the decision on social media, saying it ignored his father’s clear instructions, while NHB maintained the move was necessary to safeguard the nation’s heritage.