KUALA LUMPUR — The High Court has awarded RM550,000 in damages to businessman Farhash Wafa Salvador in his defamation suit against political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, and a content creator over a podcast published last year.

Judicial Commissioner Arziah Apandi ruled today that the statements made by Badrul were “serious, damaging and actionable,” as they had portrayed Farhash as corrupt, manipulative, and undeserving of his professional and political positions, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Farhash had sued Badrul and content creator Nurpais Ismail after they published a series of statements and videos in May 2023, which he claimed were false and malicious.

The publications accused him of corruption, abuse of power, and improper dealings linked to government contracts.

In her ruling, the judge found that both defendants had acted with malice.

She noted that Badrul had framed his statements as factual observations, while Nurpais had amplified their impact through sensational titles and refused to remove the video even after receiving a legal notice.

“They have tarnished his reputation by portraying him as corrupt, dishonest and undeserving of his titles and achievements,” Arziah said, adding that the statements had damaged Farhash’s personal, political, and commercial standing.

The court held that Badrul was the “originator” of the defamatory statements, while Nurpais was the “publisher who disseminated them to vast audiences.”

Neither defendant entered an appearance in court.

The court awarded Farhash RM300,000 in general damages, RM150,000 in aggravated damages, and RM100,000 in exemplary damages, along with RM40,000 in legal costs.