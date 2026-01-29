KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Malaysia Airports is encouraging travellers to take extra health precautions in response to a Ministry of Health (MOH) alert regarding a recent Nipah virus outbreak in India.

In a public service announcement, the airport operator advised travellers to take extra care of their health and remain attentive to any symptoms before and after travelling.

“As a precaution, travellers are advised to wear a face mask, especially in crowded or enclosed areas, plan their journeys responsibly, and seek medical advice promptly if they feel unwell,” Malaysia Airports said.

The advisory comes as the Health Ministry has intensified surveillance and health screenings at all international entry points.

Although there are no reported Nipah virus cases in Malaysia, the measures are a precaution following two confirmed cases in West Bengal, India, since December 2025.

Health authorities are targeting travellers arriving from high-risk areas for screening, while border agencies are increasing checks on animal products.

The ministry is also collaborating with veterinary and wildlife departments under the “One Health” approach, and has confirmed that no virus has been detected in Malaysian animals to date.

Officials are advising the public, especially those travelling, to practice good hygiene, avoid contact with sick animals, and refrain from consuming suspect food products.

Malaysia’s last Nipah virus outbreak occurred in 1998-1999.

Given the virus’s high fatality rate of 40-75 per cent, which can cause severe respiratory issues and encephalitis, health facilities are on alert and prepared for infection control measures if needed.