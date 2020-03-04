Fans of Nayeon from KPop’s Twice raise alarm on alleged threats by German stalker

Nayeon of Twice has been allegedly threatened by a German stalker. — Picture via Instagram/ twicenayeon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Fans of K-pop star Nayeon from Twice have raised the alarm after an audio recording sounding like a German fan who had been stalking her for months surfaced.

In the recording, which is widely shared on social media, a man can be heard saying that Nayeon might die soon if she keeps ignoring him.

The audio clip lasting 45 seconds posted by Twitter user @BOLSeuu, came with rallying call for fellow fans to report the matter.

The user also tagged the alleged stalker in question @YoshTG.

Fans quickly called for proper protection for Nayeon and action against the stalker.

In his one of his latest tweets, Josh begged the people to tell Nayeon about him, pleading, “please tell nayeon about it. im really suffering. i am serious. please tell her to contact me.”

please tell nayeon about it. im really suffering. i am serious. please tell her to contact me. 제발 나연 언니한테 말을 걸려면 어떻게 해야 할지 몰라서 피곤하다고 전해줘. 저는 진심이에요. 나는 그녀와 수다를 떨어야 한다. 나에게 연락하라고 전해줘. 제발. pic.twitter.com/XKUvLGmZ7u — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) March 4, 2020

While he has not addressed the allegation surrounding the recording, his last tweet said, “i hope everyone realizes the extreme seriousness of the situation.”

reached the DM limit of today. shit. i hope everyone realizes the extreme seriousness of the situation. it hurts A LOT that nayeon is not contacting me. she needs to contact me, its very important. i wish i'd be able to talk openly about how important it actually is but i can't. — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) March 4, 2020

It was previously reported that the group's agency JYP Entertainment had filed criminal charges and a restraining order against Josh.

He had followed Nayeon onto a Seoul-bound flight from Japan on New Year’s Day where he attempted to pass gifts and letters to the 24-year-old.

When Twice’s managers stepped in to prevent him from approaching the singer, Josh reportedly tried to force his way through and screamed “Saranghae (I love you)” to Nayeon.

Since then, he has confessed on social media to scoping out places that Nayeon frequents and has asked staff members working at those locations to pass his gifts to her.

Josh has also accused JYP Entertainment of “silencing” Nayeon and that the company “deserves no further attention” from him.