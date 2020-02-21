The mother of late Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair opens up on the passing of her son

Four days after the passing of Ashraf Sinclair, his mother opened up on the passing of her son. — Screenshot from Instagram/Dida_Sinclair

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Four days after the passing of Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair, his mother, Khadijah Abdul Rahman has broken the silence through a post on her Instagram page.

In her post, Khadijah or her Instagram name, Dida_Sinclair shares her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had wished her and her family condolences for the passing of their son.

“I just don’t know where to begin! Words are so heavy and hard to describe how I feel now! But what I must convey on behalf of my son, Ashraf,

“Our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in this world who is sharing our grievance and feeling the pain with us on the departure of Ashraf Daniel b. Mohamed Sinclair.”

“Allah SWT has plans for him and we humbly accept this, though it’s so hard but may his life hereafter be the best ever in his 40 years of life on earth,.”

Besides Khadijah, Malaysian singer Yuna, who is married to Ashraf’s younger brother, Adam Sinclair, also broke her silence by sharing a photo of Ashraf and Bunga Cinta Lestari dancing at their wedding on her Instagram which includes a heartfelt poem as her caption.

The Gol & Gincu actor married Indonesian singer Bunga Cinta Lestari in 2008 and they were blessed with a son, Noah Aidan Sinclair, after two years of marriage.

The 40-year-old actor suffered a heart attack in the early hours of February 18 and was later pronounced dead at the Metropolitan Medical Centre in Kuningan, South Jakarta at 4.51am local time.

He was laid to rest at San Diego Hills Memorial Park, Karawang in West Java late in the afternoon of February 18.