HK veteran singer Sally Yeh reuses face masks to reduce wastage amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Hong Kong entertainer Sally Yeh shares that she recycles her face masks in view of the current Covid-19 outbreak to avoid wastage. — Photo via Facebook/ yehsally

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — With the outbreak of Covid-19, face masks have become a highly sought after item.

Those who can’t get their hands on the item have either resorted to making their own or recycling them like Hong Kong veteran entertainer Sally Yeh.

This, despite advice from experts that masks must be changed when they become wet with saliva or other bodily fluids, as they lose their protective properties.

In a Facebook post, the 58-year-old wife of veteran crooner George Lam admitted that she did not know if she was right in reusing the masks.

“But it seems very wasteful to use the mask just once. I put a thick tissue or hand towel paper folded into ¼ to put inside the mask so I only need to throw the paper inside away and can save the mask in a reusable Ziploc bag and keep the mask clean by either using a hot blow dryer to blow dry the inside of the mask, and keeping the mask safely wrapped in a hand paper towel before using again.”

“I have been using mine for over one week now. I’m not asking everyone to use this method but I also feel we can try to save and recycle otherwise there will be so much more discarded masks and even the hospital does not give out masks anymore and the prices are too high outside for normal purchase,” she wrote.

Yeh also shared that white vinegar can be used as a disinfectant.

“We have used a few parts of vinegar and water at home to clean our floors for many years now. It is not known to kill germs, but is a good disinfectant, cleaner, biodegradable and has no smell,” she added.

She ended the post by calling on the people to pray for all involved in the frontline to fight Covid-19.

Recently, it was reported that Hong Kong veteran actress Angelina Lo improvised and made her own protective gear after failing to get the item from shops.

In a post shared by her godson actor Joe Tay on his Instagram, the 66-year-old had placed toilet tissue paper inside a cotton mask before wrapping it around her face with cling wrap.