HK celebrated lyricist Eddie Ng ready to help Andy Hui return to singing after cheating scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Hong Kong lyricist Eddie Ng is ready to whip up a song for his good friend singer Andy Hui as part of Hui’s comeback.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that he hoped to help Hui return to the entertainment scene as soon as possible.

Hui has been off the radar after he was caught kissing and cuddling actress Jacqueline Wong in the backseat of a taxi last April.

After apologising for his behaviour in a press conference, Hui spent his time supporting his wife Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng.

Ng, who is known to have collaborated with celebrities such as Kelly Lam, William So, Sammi Cheng and Heavenly Kings Jacky Cheung and Aaron Kwok, said he had not been seeing much of Hui lately.

“I know Dicky Cheung sees him more often,” said Ng, adding that he may meet up with Hui during Chinese New Year.

Asked by Hong Kong media why the long wait for new releases, Ng said he actually has more than 40 new songs with him but was delaying the release due to the current economic climate.

“This is not about money but I want perfection. If there are good singers or movies that need theme songs, my songs can compliment them,” he said.