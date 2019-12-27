Tom Hanks becomes honorary Greek citizen

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honours in Washington December 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, Dec 27 — Tom Hanks was awarded honorary Greek citizenship today, the state Athens News Agency said, adding an official touch to a long love affair with the country.

A document that confirmed the distinction was signed by Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos, ANA said.

The 63-year-old actor and filmmaker’s wife, producer Rita Wilson, is also of Greek origin on her mother’s side.

There is considerable pride in Greece that Hanks, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, has a summer house on the picturesque island of Antiparos and visits every year.

Hanks has said that he feels “110 per cent Greek... I’m more Greek than a Greek is” by being married to Wilson, producer of My Big Fat Greek Wedding. — AFP