Stop looking at my breasts: Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai ticks off media for focusing on her cleavage

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai has taken offence to a headline that focused on her breasts.

In a status update on her official Facebook page, the Dancing Diva singer asked for the opinion of her fans on what kind of gender education they had gotten when the headline focused on her breast size.

She ended her post with the hashtag body awareness.

Her post was believed to be in response to pictures of her celebrating her 39th birthday recently in Thailand showing her revealing too much cleavage.

The headline reportedly read that she had celebrated her birthday by revealing her breasts.

There was speculation that she had undergone surgeries to enhance her breasts, which she has vehemently denied.

Her post has since received over 41,000 reactions and has been shared over 431 times.

One of her fans, Ye-Zhen Wu, commented that the headline reflected the mentality of how a woman’s breasts “determined her value”.

“Disgusting,” she wrote.

Another fan, Connie Li, wrote that instead of highlighting Tsai’s performances, the media preferred to focus on her breasts instead.

“I feel exasperated,” she shared.