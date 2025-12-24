SEOUL, Dec 24 — Blackpink’s Jisoo has crossed the 100 million mark on Spotify with her solo track “Eyes Closed”, becoming the fourth song she has released as a soloist to achieve the milestone.

Released in October, the dreamy pop single features British singer Zayn, formerly of One Direction. The song debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Jisoo’s first appearance as a solo act on the main singles chart.

The track also entered the Billboard Global Excl. US chart at No. 10 and placed No. 37 on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100.

Outside of music, Jisoo has been confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming Boyfriend on Demand, which is scheduled to air on Netflix next year.

She is also set to reunite with Blackpink on stage in January, with three concerts each lined up in Tokyo and Hong Kong as part of the group’s “Deadline” world tour.