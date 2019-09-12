Liv Tyler to star in ‘9-1-1’ spin-off

Liv Tyler will be playing opposite Rob Lowe in the ‘9-1-1’ spin-off. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — The Armageddon and Lord of the Rings actress has been cast as the female lead in series 9-1-1: Lone Star, ordered by Fox last May following the success of the original.

The spin-off, helmed by 9-1-1 creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will be starring Rob Lowe in the role of a NYC firefighter, who moves to Austin with his son, attempting to reconcile his job (saving the most vulnerable in society) with his chaotic personal life.

Liv Tyler, who will soon be seen in Ad Astra alongside Brad Pitt, will be playing the role of paramedic unit boss Michelle Blake. The talented and sarcastic woman is in the grips of an investigation seeking to understand what happened to her little sister, who disappeared two years prior.

9-1-1: Lone Star will begin airing on the American network on January 19, 2020.

The original 9-1-1 is a drama comedy about the life of first responders — firefighters, paramedics, and cops (traffic and otherwise). The 20th Century Fox Television production features Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Peter Krause (Robert Nash), Oliver Stark (Evan Buckley) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie Kendall). Its third season will debut in the US on September 23. — AFP-Relaxnews