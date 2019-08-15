Jonas Brothers share new retro video for ‘Only Human’ (VIDEO)

The Jonas Brothers (from left) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 1, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — The song appears on the band’s latest album, Happiness Begins, which marks their first project in a decade.

As promised on their social media, the Jonas Brothers unveiled the accompanying music video for Only Human on August 13.

The ‘80s-inspired video was directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Anthony Mandler, who previously collaborated with the trio for their Sucker and Cool videos.

The clip opens on the Jonas Brothers performing their song in a small club decorated with ceramic horses and a giant disco ball.

While on stage, the musicians play with prop phones and show off some dance moves while soap bubbles fall from the ceiling.

The video then follows the band outside the club, with Joe Jonas dancing atop a retro taxi.

“Drunk to an ‘80s groove (Ayy)/ We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move/ Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy),” Joe Jonas sings over a catchy, pop-infused beat.

Only Human is the third single from Happiness Begins to get a video, following Sucker and Cool.

The album is their first project as a band since they announced their comeback in late February. It was accompanied by a recently-released documentary detailing their career and reunion entitled Chasing Happiness.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour across North America in support of Happiness Begins, which they kicked off on August 7 in Miami.

For tickets and additional information, check the trio’s official website.

Discover the video for Only Human below: — AFP-Relaxnews