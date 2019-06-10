Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger share first picture as newlyweds

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 10 — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger took to social media to share a snap of them in their wedding best.

Pratt celebrated their wedding by posting a sweet message on Instagram to announce that the pair had wed on Saturday at a ranch in California: “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love.

“It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Schwarzenegger also shared the same snap with an almost identical caption on her social media account. Pratt and Schwarzenegger had announced their engagement earlier in January. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris and they share a son together.