Red marks on scalp not scabies but effects of hair transplant, says Aliff Aziz

Aliff with son Ayden at the Kuala Lumpur Lower Syariah Court yesterday. ― Picture via Twitter/farishkimy

PETALING JAYA, May 17 ― Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz’s hairline became a topic of discussion after his appearance with now ex-wife Bella Astillah and son, Mohamad Ayden Adrean at dirvorce proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur Lower Syariah Court yesterday.

Controversies aside, social media networks were abuzz when eagle-eyed followers of the scandal noticed red marks along Aliff’s hairline that accompanied his new shorn look.

According to Harian Metro, the red and raw scars prompted many to ask if the 28-year-old was infected with scabies or skin disease during a live broadcast on the publication’s Facebook page.

On Twitter, some assumed it was a haircut went wrong.

Bella’s ex-husband said he had hair problems. ― Picture via Twitter/@farishkimy

“Where did Aliff cut his hair until there’s bleeding,” wrote @Ricothegreat5 while @farishkimy wondered if he “was he beaten up or his hair shaver machine was blunt?”

Others took the sarcastic route instead.

“I think Aliff went bald because he’s afraid all the makcik-makcik bawang (gossipy ladies) will pull his hair,” @flowerplain commented.

When contacted by Harian Metro, Aliff told the Malay language daily that the red scars on his hairline was due to a hair transplant.

“It’s not an illness, I’m undergoing hair transplant.

“I’ve had hair problems before this, so I recently did the procedure. Don’t worry, there’s nothing wrong with me, everything is okay,” he said.