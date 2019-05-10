‘Avengers’ dominate Malaysia’s all time box-office collections in just two weeks

The Avengers destroyed the Mad Titan and the box-office with ‘Avengers: Endgame’. ― Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

PETALING JAYA, May 10 ― Many expected it, and though it happened without any fanfare ― Avengers: Endgame is officially the highest grossing movie of all time at the box-office in Malaysia.

The movie was listed at the top in Wikipedia’s list of highest-grossing films in Malaysia with RM76.33 million as of May 5, beating its previous instalment in Avengers: Infinity War that previously held No. 1 with RM71.5 million.

Listed further down was the rest of the top five in Furious 7 (RM60.66 million), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (RM55.34 million) and The Fate of the Furious (RM52 million).

While it did not cite its source, Walt Disney Malaysia confirmed that Avengers: Endgame is indeed sitting pretty at the top.

The local distributors told Cinema Online on Tuesday that Avengers: Endgame had indeed taken the title as the highest grossing film ever in Malaysia in just two weeks since its release on April 24.

Disney also confirmed in the report that it was the first ever movie to cross the RM70 million mark at the local box office.

Discrepancies in numbers aside, the success of Avengers: Endgame however is the icing on the cake for what is yet an early run, to already break virtually every record out there.

In Malaysia, the movie holds the record for the biggest opening day of all time, the biggest opening weekend of all time and in only its first five days, passed the RM40 million mark ― making it the fastest movie to do so at the local box office.

Globally, the movie has sunk Titanic as the second highest-grossing movie of all time, having collected US$2 billion (RM8.31 billion) in a record-breaking 11 days and is on track to take the title from Avatar which holds the record at US$2.88 billion (RM11.97 billion).