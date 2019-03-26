Chace Crawford boards thriller ‘Inheritance’ alongside Lily Collins

Actor Chace Crawford. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford has joined Lily Collins, Simon Pegg and Connie Nielsen in the cast of upcoming indie thriller Inheritance.

The film — scripted by Matthew Kennedy and to be directed by Vaughn Stein — tells of a woman (Collins) whose father, the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful political family passes away. He leaves his daughter an envelope containing directions to a cabin where she finds an imprisoned man, opening the door to secrets that will threaten to unravel and destroy their lives and everyone around them (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Crawford — best known for his role starring opposite Blake Lively in six seasons of CW’s pop culture hit drama Gossip Girl — has signed on to play the brother of Collins’ character in the film.

The project is being produced by Richard B. Lewis via Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf. — AFP-Relaxnews