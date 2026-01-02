PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) views seriously the spread of song lyrics containing obscene and indecent elements that are contrary to moral values and social decorum, particularly those exerting a negative influence on the younger generation, says Minister Datuk Zulkifli Hasan.

Referring to a song by a local female artiste, he said all artistes, producers, creators and related parties were reminded to comply with the Guidelines for Entertainment in Islam (Second Edition), which were endorsed by the 107th National Fatwa Committee Muzakarah on February 10-11, 2015.

“These guidelines clearly stipulate that entertainment lyrics must be free from obscene elements, immorality, insults, manipulation of sacred Islamic terms as well as matters that contradict the syariah (Islamic jurisprudence) and humanitarian values,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Islam required its followers to safeguard the sanctity of speech, hearing and the heart.

He said religious teachings reminded that every word uttered should bring goodness and not undermine human dignity and morality.

“Islam celebrates artistic works and beauty, but these should serve as a means to educate, calm the soul and spread noble values, not otherwise,” said Zulkifli, who stressed the responsibility of all parties to produce content aligned with decorum, culture and the demands of the syariah.

According to him, good entertainment was entertainment that nurtured the soul and strengthened morality, not that which distracted and corrupted.

He said he hoped the reminder would be received with an open heart for the common good and the wellbeing of society.

Recently, a local female singer’s latest song, alleged to contain obscene and inappropriate lyrics, drew negative reactions among netizens. — Bernama