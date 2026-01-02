PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The Ministry of Education is reportedly planning to standardise school uniforms nationwide to eliminate colour variations between schools.

Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the move follows a comprehensive review that has been underway since September, involving multiple stakeholders and a review of all related aspects, according to Utusan Malaysia.

“I think school uniforms with too many colours do not encourage us to instil a spirit of unity in our children. There is concern that we are teaching children from a young age to live in a way that emphasises differences and competition,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said a final decision would be announced by August 2026, with phased implementation expected to begin in 2027 starting with Year One and Form One students.

He added that some schools currently require uniforms involving more than seven colours, as well as multiple T-shirts for different activities and additional items such as blazers and vests.

These differing requirements, he said, pose difficulties for students who transfer schools mid-year and place additional financial pressure on families.

“Therefore, matters that are cosmetic in nature and do not have an impact on students’ education must be avoided, especially when they involve costs that parents should not have to bear, making their children’s schooling very expensive,” he reportedly said.

Mohd Azam said the ministry is also mindful of parents’ financial constraints when preparing for the new school term, particularly for families with several school-going children.

He added that uniform-related decisions, including the non-compulsory wearing of ties, should be implemented gradually through consensus between schools and parent-teacher associations, while taking into account student comfort in Malaysia’s hot climate.